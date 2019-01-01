This program is helpful to quickly configure a personal VPN server.
Configure any server via secure protocols L2TP, PPTP, OpenVPN, WireGuard, ShadowSocks with one touch.
How does it work?
You just configure the server once and connect to the VPN with no speed limits from any device. Watch 2 min.
Registration
Choose any hosting provider and create an account. Replenish your account or attach a bank card where necessary.
Configure
Select the region and protocol protection L2TP, PPTP, OpenVPN, WireGuard or ShadowSocks and click "Create VPN Server". The program will configure your server for VPN in a few minutes.
Done
Your personal VPN server is ready. Receive a file with server settings, enter this data on any Windows, Mac, Linux, Android or iOS device.